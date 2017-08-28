Get ready for Absolver's martial arts brawls with the launch trailer

Absolver, Sloclap’s multiplayer martial arts game, launches tomorrow, and heralding its arrival is a launch trailer full of masked warriors, Prospects, being beaten up by some brawling buddies.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much aside from the fact that there will be a great deal of fighting, and as someone who has spent a week playing, I can tell you that the game itself plays things just as close to its chest.

Tyler’s been playing as well, and here’s what he had to say about his first hours with it:

“Like a card game or Pokemon, the urge to collect new moves and then try out new fighting decks is strong, but as I continue to explore Absolver's open world, I hope its mournful fog starts to dissipate. A vibrant and cheerful fighting game is a lot more appealing to me than a tale of sad mask people who can only communicate in emotes, though I do get that it's going for Journey-style mystique and it's possible I just haven't been in the right mood for it.“

Take a gander at his Absolver hands-on for more.