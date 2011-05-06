Popular

Get free access to the 8 Realms closed beta now

8Realms

Over the course of the next week, we're offering free access to the closed beta of Jagex' new empire building game, 8 Realms. All you have to do to play is create a Jagex account, and enter the beta code below. Voila! Your're away, building your small settlement into a vast empire that will grind your opponents into dust. Or trade with them. Whatever floats your boat.

To get started, simply head over to the 8 Realms site, create a Jagex account and enter this super secret code word of power into the Beta key box:

SunTzu

With that done, you're free to start building farms and mining resources, and and plot the advancement of your empire through the 8 ages of history. Don't forget to crush your enemies while you're at it. That's the most important part. The code will change a few times over the course of the week, so keep an eye on PCGamer.com for the next password.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
