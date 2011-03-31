Get exclusive 24 hour access to the Mythos closed beta

Mythos is a new free-to-play MMO originally designed by some of the minds behind Diablo and Torchlight. It's about to enter closed beta. All PC Gamer readers will get exclusive access to the beta for 24 hours, starting at 17:00 GMT today. All you have to do to sign up and play is click the link below.

There's no limit to the number of people who can sign up and play over the next 24 hours. By 5pm GMT tomorrow, the portal will close. Until then, you're good to go. To enter, click on the link below.

I want to play Mythos, let me in!

The world of Mythos is inhabited by four races, which are all at war with one another. You can play as a Cyclops, a Human, a Gremlin or a Satyr. Classes include the ranged fire specialist, the pyromancer, the close combat veteran, the bloodletter, and the mad inventor, the gadgeteer. Here's a trailer showing off some of the races you'll be annihilating. For more information, head over to the Mythos site.