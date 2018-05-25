Get Batman: Arkham Origins, Mad Max and Injustice for $10 this weekend

Feel super heroic this weekend with Batman: Arkham Origins, Mad Max and Injustice: Gods Among Us—the sum of which are on sale for ten dollars at Fanatical.

Set five years before his journey to Arkham Asylum, Origins pits the Caped Crusader against crime lord Black Mask, Anarky and The Joker. You'll rely on stealth, detective work and fancy gadgets to overcome The Bat's nemeses.

Max Max, on the other hand, lets you explore a "beautiful wasteland"—said our Chris Livingston in his 2016 review—and engage in "satisfying car combat" within a sprawling post-apocalyptic world.

Injustice: Gods Among Us lets you pit your favourite superheroes against your other less favoured superheroes. Live out your childhood fantasies, and prove to your pal's older brother once and for all that Superman would beat up The Flash. Just me? Prove it on my behalf, then. Thanks.

Elsewhere, Fanatical's Bento Bundle gathers ten anime games for $4.99—a saving of $119 if bought individually. Here, you'll find the likes of Xuan-Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament, Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure, and Empire of Angels 4. Check out the collection in full over here.

Fanatical's Warner Legends Pack sale runs now through Sunday, May 27 at 12 midnight PST/8am BST. The storefront's Bento Bundle is on sale now through Saturday, June 9 at the same time.