Get a free Hearthstone card when you log in on Saturday

Barring some quibbles with the , I called Journey to Un’Goro the best Hearthstone expansion since The League of Explorers . And I absolutely stand by that: the diversity of decks on the ladder is at an all time high, and all the classes feel competitively viable barring . (Let’s be honest, Gul’dan was overdue some time in the dumpster.)
Fight Promoter
Say hello to your free dust.
However, since this year’s standard rotation there’s been a running debate about the cost of the game and whether . Seemingly looking to draw the sting from those complaints, Blizzard has been finding ways to be slighty more generous with freebies.
Recently we got to celebrate the game hitting 70 million players, and now we’re getting a free epic card. All you have to do to claim your copy of Fight Promoter is login on Saturday 19 May. (That’s tomorrow, at time of writing.)
Why Fight Promoter? I have no idea. She’s certainly not a fixture of any top tier decks currently, but I have used her to moderate effect as part of Two Biers’ dumb but fun . And hey, it’s an epic, so worst case scenario we’re talking 100 dust on the way to crafting your . I hear Sunkeeper Tarim is good.