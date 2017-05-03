Get a 1TB Adata 2.5-inch solid state drive for $226

NAND flash memory chip prices might be on the rise, but as the market continues to trend towards M.2 SSDs, there are deals to be had in SATA 6Gbps territory. One of them can be found at Newegg—the online retailer is selling Adata's Ultimate SU800 1TB SSD for $240 with a promo code (EMCSRFRD2) that brings the price down to $226. That's not the lowest price we've ever seen on a TB-class SSD, but it's lower than we've seen in recent months.

The 1TB Ultimate SU800 is a 2.5-inch drive with a SATA 6Gbps interface. That means it doesn't reach the crazy fast speeds of M.2 drives that push data through the PCIe bus, but it's still way faster than a mechanical hard drive. More specifically, Adata rates sequential reads and writes at up to 560MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively.

Adata's drive uses 3D triple-level cell (TLC) NAND flash memory chips. They're cheaper to produce than MLC and SLC chips, though performance isn't always on par. The rated read and write specs still push the limit of what SATA III can handle (theoretical maximum of up to 600MB/s), and if you're not doing sustained random writes these TLC drives work well.

There's not much left to say on this one other than the warranty—Adata backs this drive for three years. You can grab the 1TB SSD on sale here.

