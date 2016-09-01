Gears of War 4 Horde Mode trailer blasts fools to a new Run the Jewels track [Updated]

The new Gears of War 4 trailer released today is notable for two reasons, your interest in which will vary depending on how much you like sc-fi gun bros and hip-hop supergroups. One, it introduces the new Horde 3.0 mode, which adds features like character classes, skills, and constructible defenses; and two, it's the debut of the new Run the Jewels track “Panther Like a Panther (I'm the Shit)” from the upcoming album Run the Jewels 3. Guess which one I'm more confident writing about.

As you'd expect, Horde Mode is a co-op multiplayer mode that pits teams of five players against 50 increasingly-difficult waves of enemies, punctuated now and then by a boss fight. In Gears 4, Horde Mode players can specialize as a Sniper, Engineer, Soldier, Scout, or Heavy, each with its own unique skillset, and defensive emplacements can be built to help hold the line. One would naturally assume that this means the horde will be stiffened as well, to balance the scales somewhat.

There's still no word on when Run the Jewels 3 will be out, but they've also partnered with Microsoft for some “limited edition mash up merch” that you can pick up right now at runthejewels.net. As for Gears of War 4, it's set for release on October 11.

Update: There's also this.