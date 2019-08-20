Gearbox is teasing a Homeworld announcement at PAX West

The 20th anniversary of the great sci-fi RTS Homeworld is approaching, and Gearbox Software is hinting that something else is coming with it.

Celebrate 20 years of Homeworld with a special announcement on August 30th during the Gearbox Main Theater Show at 1:30pm PT from PAX West! pic.twitter.com/S8xgi5uxoIAugust 20, 2019

Gearbox acquired Homeworld in the great THQ bankruptcy fire sale of 2013, and has since released remastered versions of Homeworld and Homeworld 2 (which were excellent), and a 2016 prequel, the also-excellent Deserts of Kharak. But things have been relatively quiet on the Hiigaran front since then: The official Homeworld Twitter account has spent the last couple of years mainly posting fan art and sales notifications, and has been almost completely silent since late 2018, until yesterday.

The big news could be just about anything, from a Homeworld 3 announcement to a Nintendo Switch port (the remasters were only released for PC). One intriguing possibility is an update of Homeworld: Cataclysm, a standalone expansion released in 2000. It wasn't included with Gearbox's update, reportedly because the original Cataclysm source code was lost, but it's possible that copies may yet exist—or may not even be needed. Cataclysm was re-released on GOG a couple of years ago as Homeworld: Emergence, in order to preemptively avoid a trademark beef with Blizzard.

PAX West takes place in Seattle, WA, and runs from August 30 to September 2.