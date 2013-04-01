Gas Powered Games working on a "free-to-play triple-A MMO," may be renamed

European strategy gaming giant Wargaming picked up troubled studio Gas Powered Games back in February after its all-in Wildman Kickstarter campaign failed. Though Wildman is no more (for now, at least), Gas Powered's remainder—including founder Chris Taylor—appears close to completing its Wargaming integration. Speaking to Polygon , Taylor says the studio's temporary new name is Wargaming Seattle, and it's now busy with a “free-to-play, triple-A MMO with PVP.”

“That's not 100 percent sure, but it's not a bad thing to say,” Taylor elaborates on the new name.

Taylor also plans to rehire several team members let go during Wildman's tumultuous development, saying, “We went down to less than 10 people, but we're back up to 30 now, and that number continues to grow.”

As for his studio's current project, Taylor doesn't have additional details beyond a promise for further information in upcoming months. Seeing as Wargaming struck gold with World of Tanks, Taylor's game has a strong chance of following suit design-wise, particularly so because of his Total Annihilation and Supreme Commander strategy and military warfare roots.