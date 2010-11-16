Games for Windows Marketplace has launched

A short while back, we mentioned that Games for Windows Marketplace was making a comeback . The service has now gone live, so you'll be able to do some browser based shopping at your leisure. There's no need to download a client, and it's possible to sign into the system using your Live, MSN or Hotmail account. First impressions are that it's slick, but a bit expensive, with a relatively slim selection of games on offer, though of course this is just the beginning. Microsoft are planning to add plenty more titles in the future, including games that don't bear Games for Windows Live logo. You can check out the new service over at the Games for Windows Marketplace site . What do you think, could this be a potential contender with Steam?