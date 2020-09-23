This Lego-compatible RTX 3090 is perfect for ingenious PC builders

If you’re totally retro, but are still looking to jump on the RTX bandwagon after the recent 30-series launch, look no further than the Galax RTX 3090 GAMER graphics card. There are already a host of RTX 3090 designs floating around from third-party manufacturers, but this soon to be released Lego one, spotted on expreview (via tomshardware) really confuses me.

With this triple slot, triple fan play-thing, you’ll be looking at a 1,410MHz base clock, capable of accelerating up to 1,695MHz. The 24GB of GDDR6X memory speeds along at 19.5Gbps. Outputs include three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and an HDMI 2.1 port, and it supports that all important 8K resolution. Retro, yet future proof!

ARGB lighting effects are present and correct, and can be controlled by the motherboard. Most importantly, though, you can connect actual Lego bricks to it, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the PC modding community does with this one.

(Image credit: GALAX)

Users on Reddit haven’t seemed happy about the use of the word ‘gamer’ for this series of Galax cards, because, well, duh? And they’re pretty vocal on their issues with the font choice, claiming that even Comic Sans would have been a better choice.

This model is a bit of a confusing crossover, as well, in that the rounded edges and colour choice dilute the Lego aesthetic and are more reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch. All the greebles are detachable, though, including the red and blue ends, as well as the translucent acrylic cover.

Unfortunately, this model is exclusive to China, so if this is your style, and you’re a die-hard fan of both Lego and the Switch, you’ll have to figure out a way of getting it home, that is, if you can even get your hands on one after the 3080 stock crisis .

There also appears to be an RTX 3080 model available, although same stock concerns and limited availability applies.