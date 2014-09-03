Popular

Galak-Z gameplay video — PAX Prime 2014 demo with Jake Kazdal

Last weekend, I sat down with 17-BIT CEO/Creative Director/Art Director Jake Kazdal at PAX Prime to see Galak-Z, a top-down space combat game with procedurally-generated levels, Newtonian physics (think Asteroids), and anime-inspired animation.

Though Kazdal calls Galak-Z a "roguelike," he tells me that death in a mission doesn't reset all progress. Completing all missions in a 'season' unlocks the next, with a total of six seasons that tell Galak-Z's story. Aside from those Macross-style explosions and Kazdal's precision thruster maneuvers, the enemy AI is Galak-Z's most interesting quality—watch the demo below for examples of how to ambush ships and use their enemies against them.

Galak-Z will release on PS4 first, but it's coming to Steam shortly after—"before spring" of next year, says Kazdal.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
