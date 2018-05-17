Popular

Galactic Civilizations 2: Ultimate Edition is free in the Humble Store Spring Sale

You've got slightly less than 48 hours to grab it.

The Humble Store Spring Sale has now been underway for about a week, and that apparently means that it's time for a new free game. For the next two days, Stardock's Galactic Civilization 2: Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and the Dark Avatar and Twilight of the Arnor expansions, is yours for the taking if you want it. 

Galactic Civilizations 2: Dread Lords was originally released in 2006, but the great thing about strategy games is that as they get older, they tend to get better: The graphics will obviously be dated, but updates and expansions can mean significantly better experiences may be had years after a game first comes out. In fact, GalCiv2 got a surprise update in 2015 that made major improvements to gameplay, races, and AI, and even tuned up the graphics a bit. 

Galactic Civilizations 2: Ultimate Edition will be free until 1 pm ET on May 19. The Humble Store Spring Sale goes until May 24.   

