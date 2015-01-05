Popular

Gabe Newell shopkeeper arrives in Dota 2 Workshop, looks magnificent

By

GabeN

Proudly sat atop Reddit's /r/Dota2—and for good reason—is this Steam Workshop submission for a reskinned Shopkeeper. I'd explain with words, but this video says more than I ever could.

It's Valve boss (and, let's be honest, Steam mascot) Gabe Newell. Would you like to buy a flying donkey from him? Creator 'down_limit' is hoping you'll be able to, and has submitted the model for consideration in the upcoming New Bloom item collection.

Admittedly, I'm not sure how well the skin conveys the concepts of Chinese New Year, Chinese history, or springtime. Nevertheless, if you'd like to show your support, head over to Gabe Newell Shopkeeper's Steam Workshop page.

Thanks, PCGamesN.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
