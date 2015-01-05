Gabe Newell shopkeeper arrives in Dota 2 Workshop, looks magnificent

Proudly sat atop Reddit's /r/Dota2—and for good reason—is this Steam Workshop submission for a reskinned Shopkeeper. I'd explain with words, but this video says more than I ever could.

It's Valve boss (and, let's be honest, Steam mascot) Gabe Newell. Would you like to buy a flying donkey from him? Creator 'down_limit' is hoping you'll be able to, and has submitted the model for consideration in the upcoming New Bloom item collection.

Admittedly, I'm not sure how well the skin conveys the concepts of Chinese New Year, Chinese history, or springtime. Nevertheless, if you'd like to show your support, head over to Gabe Newell Shopkeeper's Steam Workshop page.

Thanks, PCGamesN.