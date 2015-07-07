Future Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC won't come to last-gen consoles

Yes, this is technically a story about consoles—or, more accurately, a story about what won't be coming to consoles. Bioware has revealed that all future Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC will be exclusive to PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with the PS3 and Xbox 360 being left in the proverbial wasteland.

Why should you care? Well, it seems strange to drop platforms mid-way through a game's life unless the thing you're working on really can't support that platform. As Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw told Eurogamer earlier in the year, the team faced "memory limitations" as a result of developing for the last-gen consoles.

"Yes we could have had more enemies on screen," Laidlaw said, "but instead we were able to think about how we could have enemies that work together - buffing each other, for example. Was there a potential for us, if we went beyond Gen 3, to go further? Sure, but we have to build a game that we are able to ship in the box."

In future that restriction won't exist, and that could mean good things for the final chapters of Inquisition's DLC. Chris enjoyed the game's last singleplayer add-on, Jaws of Hakkon, but a leaked survey hinted that future DLC will be more integral to the story of the Inquisition. That survey referred to a "last adventure", and that "your next mission will determine the future of the Inquisition". It sounds pretty big, and hopefully this move will mean less development restrictions for Bioware.