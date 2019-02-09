Frontier Developments' next game, based on a new IP, is coming out this year

Frontier Developments, the studio behind Elite Dangerous and the RollerCoaster Tycoon series, will launch the first game based on a new "unannounced IP" before the end of the year, it has revealed.

"The development of Frontier's fourth game franchise, based on the company's own unannounced IP, is on track, with release planned for later in calendar year 2019," it said in its interim financial results this week.

We already knew the company was working on a fresh franchise, but this is the first time it has confirmed its next game will be out in 2019.

It didn't reveal any more details about what the new IP is, but given that it'll be out this year we shouldn't have to wait long to find out more.

Its two most recent games are theme park management sims Planet Coaster and Jurassic World Evolution, both of which were solid.