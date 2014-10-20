Free XCOM games now being dispatched

Good news! Digital distributor Green Man Gaming is now distributing free copies of Firaxis' seminal sci-fi strategy game XCOM: Enemy Unknown, to voters of this year’s Golden Joystick Awards.

The offer is available to everyone who’s voted so far, as well as those who head over to GoldenJoystick.com and cast their votes between now and the day we slam the door shut next week.

As an extra bonus, anyone who plays their copy of XCOM: Enemy Unknown will receive an 80% discount voucher for XCOM: Enemy Within via Playfire Rewards.

Launched by CVG magazine in 1982, the Joysticks is the world's biggest public-voted gaming awards. The 2014 Golden Joystick Awards ceremony is set to take place on Friday, October 24 at the IndigO2 at London's O2 Arena.

To claim your free game, follow these steps:

Place your votes - Head over to the Golden Joystick Awards website and pick your winners. Make sure you submit your votes with the same email address as your GMG account if you have one.

- Head over to the Golden Joystick Awards website and pick your winners. Make sure you submit your votes with the same email address as your GMG account if you have one. Claim your free game - Make your way to goldenjoysticks.greenmangaming.com and fill in the 'Claim your free game' form. If you're registering your GMG account for the first time, make sure you use the same email address you used for the Golden Joystick Awards website.

- Make your way to goldenjoysticks.greenmangaming.com and fill in the 'Claim your free game' form. If you're registering your GMG account for the first time, make sure you use the same email address you used for the Golden Joystick Awards website. Link your Steam account - If you're an existing Playfire member with your Steam account linked, you’re already finished.

The offer is "while stock lasts" and you'll have to be over 18 to claim. Please be aware that certain territories may run out of keys faster than others based on demand. Here's GMG's explanation.

"There have been questions raised about the availability of the website and the free game for voting in the Golden Joystick Awards. While we would love to give games out to as many people as possible we only have a limited stock. We are acutely aware that working across different timezones means that the offer is more popular in different regions at different times of the day. Therefore in order to remain as fair as possible to our global audience we have allocated game keys on a territory basis globally. Some countries have been extremely quick with claiming their free game and so some country stocks have run out. We have also had some abuse of the system that we have corrected, reducing the overall number of games available to you all.

We will be working to make more keys available but please be assured that if you cannot claim a free game we will not be storing your data or adding you to our Playfire service.

We hope you appreciate our efforts to remain fair to our global gaming community and please bear with us in this very popular promotion.

Thanks, GMG"