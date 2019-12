Fract is a first-person puzzle game with that looks like a cross between Darwinia and a Daft Punk video. The puzzles are pretty simple - twisting knobs or pushing buttons to match patterns - but it looks stunning and the world responds in ways that makes solving those puzzles extremely rewarding.

The game isn't finished yet, but you can download a beta for Windows or Mac from the Fract site. Or skip below for more screenshots.