Here's when you can play Forza Horizon 5 on Game Pass

And what edition is included with your subscription.

Forza Horizon 5 is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC. So if you were on the fence about whether or not to pick up the latest instalment despite our glowing review, this gives you the chance to jump in and experience the game for yourself.

Our Forza Horizon 5 car list gives you a good idea of what to expect and covers close to 500 vehicles. Or, if you're not sure if your PC can run it, you can find the minimum specs aren't too demanding. But if you want to know when Forza Horizon 5 is available on Game Pass and what version is included, read on. 

Here's when you can play Forza Horizon 5 on Game Pass for PC 

Forza Horizon 5 is a day-one release on Game Pass and Ultimate. You'll be able to drive away with the Standard Edition when the game officially unlocks on November 9. 

If you absolutely can't wait and don't mind forking out the cash, you can also nab the Premium Add-Ons Bundle for $45 (£36) as a Game Pass subscriber. As well as early access, starting on November 5, this includes the Welcome Pack, Car Pass, and VIP Membership, as well as two game expansions when they're available. 

It's worth noting that you're not buying the game, but this bundle will essentially upgrade the Standard Edition to Premium Edition.

