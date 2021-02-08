Forza Horizon 4 is coming to Steam next month

Forza Horizon 4 is heading to Steam on March 9. The game has been available on PC for a while, including through Xbox Game Pass, but this will be the first Forza game to make its way over to Valve's store.

The Steam version will include cross-play, allowing players to race against Xbox, Windows 10, and Android owners of the game. Expansions Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions will be available to purchase on release day, as well as the Barrett-Jackson car collab and James Bond themed-car pack. There's a Hot Wheels car pack on the way too, though the release date is currently unknown.

Forza Horizon 4 has seen a fair few updates since its 2018 release, including battle royale-inspired mode The Eliminator. The end of last year brought about Super7 , a mode focused around user-created stunt challenges, which also included a Cyberpunk 2077-themed car.