Forza Horizon 3 launch trailer is here ahead of next week's launch

Insert amusing Australian stereotype here.

It's still kinda weird to be writing about Xbox games on this website, but with the imminent launch of Forza Horizon 3, it's also pretty exciting. The latest instalment releases next week, and in addition to being a dystopian horror about the results of violent tectonic shifts on the Australian continent, resulting in the nation's east coast colliding brutally with its desert interior, it also looks set to be a pretty cool racing game, too.

Since we haven't received PC code yet, the jury is still out. Phil Savage's impressions based on the Xbox version sound pretty positive, though. "Forza Horizon 3 is another great iteration of a fantastic series," he wrote. "Three games and many, many cumulative hours in, I'm yet to tire of the formula."

Here's the trailer. The game launches on September 27.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
