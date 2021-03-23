Popular

Fortnite's Croft Manor level looks pretty darn cool, gifts free item

I just wish I could lock the butler in the freezer.

It's easy to lose track of all the crossovers happening in Fortnite lately between Street Fighter, Alien, and now Tomb Raider. There are four Tomb Raider skins up for grabs in this season's battle pass, and now a Creative Mode level is out that lets you explore a surprisingly accurate Croft Manor.

Of course, it's rather hammed up in typical Fortnite fashion. There are massive lava pits and dank caves to contend with, but the vibe is largely familiar to what I can remember from playing around in Anniversary's version of the mansion. There looks to be some puzzle-solving and platforming in the level, with a small trailer showing a bookcase being rotated and the squad jumping across a lava river.

The Mystery at Croft Manor Experience is being featured until March 31, and completing it nets you a redemption code for a nice Tomb Raider-themed spray. The level will still be available after the event, albeit without the reward, by entering the code 0116-9392-3142.

Fortnite Season 6 kicked off last week, with a surprise single-player mission that gives Jonesy a last hurrah in the Zero Crisis Finale event, with a slick cinematic courtesy of The Avengers directors.

