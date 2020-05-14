Where to find Shanty Town and Orchard for Fortnite Location Domination challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Week 2 of Fortnite Location Domination challenges are here. There's the usual assortment of missions to deal damage and land at certain locations, but one challenge forces players to find the Shanty Town location and Orchard location at different spots on the map.

Specifically, you the challenge isn't just to land here, it's to apply shields or healing while at either of these locations. The first challenge asks you to apply 100 shields/healing, earning you 10,000 XP. The second challenge asks you to apply 250 shields/healing, earning you 25,000 XP. The last challenge asks you to apply 500 shields/healing, earning you 50,000 XP.

If you don't know where to look, this challenge can be time-consuming. So here's where to find Shanty Town and Orchard, including a map and written description of exactly where to look.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find the Shanty Town at the location to the southeast, directly west of Slurpy Swamp's factory, and just north of the Rig. You'll recognize it by the wooden and sheet metal housing that makes up your typical shanty town.

The Orchard is located at the north end of Frenzy Farm, past the big barn and up the hill, directly across the road that cuts through the area. You'll recognize it by the tightly grouped trees and smaller farm buildings.

Here's the rest of this week's Location Domination challenges.

In 5 days part 2 of the Location Domination challenges will be released, granting another 900k total XP.Here is an updated image showing the proper XP reward for each stage of the challenges. pic.twitter.com/YuKaM69KTQMay 9, 2020

As you can see, this week's Location Domination challenges will send you to locations like Craggy Cliffs, the Rig, Sweaty Sands, the Shark, Frenzy Farm, Weeping Woods, Holly Hedges, Salty Springs, and Misty Meadows.

