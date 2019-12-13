Fortnite just got three new Star Wars skins

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite just got three new Star Wars themed skins, because of course it did: Star Wars and Fortnite are tight. As the image above demonstrates, there are Sith Trooper, Rey and Finn skins available in the Item Shop now.

These new skins join the Imperial Stormtrooper skin that launched with last month's Star Wars crossover event, which was designed to compliment the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Arguably the most impressive aspect of the Fortnite / Star Wars love affair is that a scene from the forthcoming Star Wars film, Rise of Skywalker, will premiere inside of Fortnite. It'll be shown at Risky Reels drive-in on December 14.