Fortnite Blockbuster contest to feature winning movie at in-game theater

Fortnite Season 4 followed a theatrical superhero theme, with unlockable pseudo-Marvel skins and loading screens released each week that showed the actors at work. With the Fortnite Blockbuster contest, Epic Games wants players to film their own interpretation of the movie happening behind the scenes, and the winner gets their take canonized.

Make a flick that impresses the Fortnite team, and they'll play the movie at the in-game drive-in theater at Risky Reels, display the title of your film on the marquee, and even distribute posters for the flick around the map. A 25,000 V-Bucks finisher ensures the winner will have enough skins to make movies (and fill the ceaseless void) for a few seasons to come.

Entry information is over at Epic's announcement blog, as well as what they're looking for in a good superhero film set in a videogame. The gist: be original, succinct, and don't infringe on any copyrights.

(I'm open for voice work, I do a great maniacal laugh and I'm working on my stoner sidekick persona. HMU.)