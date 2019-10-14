Fortnite players are wrestling with the end of existence

Fortnite went dark yesterday, black hole dark, and most of us aren't exactly sure when it will return. It's obviously going to be pretty soon, but what's the Fortnite community to do until then? Will they take to the streets and start smashing stuff with pickaxes?

No—they're mostly just posting memes or reliving the final moments of the game.

I discovered the meaning behind the fortnite black hole pic.twitter.com/Pbx1bz2pANOctober 14, 2019

Questions about what's on the other side, or what's coming next, are natural, but maybe the truth is too much to handle. Do we really want to know? What if it's a rude goose?

OMG I KNOW WHAT HAPPENED TO @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/c7anoL7QOvOctober 13, 2019

The absence of Fortnite also gives us a chance to reflect on a world without this all-consuming game. If it never comes back, just think of all the great achievements we could make with all that free time. Of course it is coming back and we'll never really be free, but one can dream.

Is Fortnite over...? pic.twitter.com/S5jio9R2I3October 13, 2019

I mean to be honest after all the non stop complaining and trash talking every day on fortnite... what did we expect to happen? 😞🤔October 13, 2019

New map for Season 11 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/8Y2Fwesn1tOctober 14, 2019

Unfortunately, the thought of a world without Fortnite has been a bit too horrifying a prospect for some of its younger players, forcing them to lash out at the technology that they once trusted. There have been tears, too.

Withdrawal symptoms of no Fortnite has begun.pic.twitter.com/w5vempcJ2wOctober 14, 2019

In case you're getting some ideas, it's worth mentioning that punching a monitor will just add to the number of holes on the screen and not, in fact, make Fortnite come back.

Others are content with sleuthing. Epic hasn't indicated when Fortnite will return, but people have started to share screencaps and alleged details found in website source code that points to it appearing on October 15 in China. It just turned midnight.

Fortnite China's official website has this timer UTC "2019/10/14 20:05:59" in the code and we don't know what for, it happens in 5-6 hours from now which is ~4:06 EST.. maybe it's a downtime announcement ? a new update ? we'll see! (via: @SnaxDzik3ZL)October 14, 2019

The official website doesn't actually show the date, contrary to the screencaps, so it might have been removed or doctored, so take these images that have been floating around with a grain of salt. People are reporting that the update is available for preloading in China as well.