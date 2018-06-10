First footage of The Division 2 shows an overgrown, devastated Washington, D.C.

A new trailer and gameplay footage for The Division 2 debuted at Microsoft's E3 press conference. Watch the footage above and trailer below. Here's what I've gathered at first glance.

Right away, the environment looks way more open than anything we saw in the narrow streets of Manhattan. Between the downed airliner and the massive gash leading into an underground area, The Division 2 already looks far more interesting to explore than the first game. The agents use a few new abilities too, and against new enemy types.

There's little in the way of detail besides what we can gather from the footage. Expect to find out exactly what's changing at Ubisoft's E3 press conference.