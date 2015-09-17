First Assault is a free-to-play Ghost in the Shell FPS coming soon

Free-to-play publisher Nexon has announced a new tactical FPS based in the Ghost in the Shell universe, and it has a really catchy name. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex – First Assault Online is the full name (GitS: SAC – FAO for short!) but it's probably easier to refer to it as First Assault. I think that's sensible.

When it launches next year the game will boast eight characters, with each customizable with "specialized body augmentations, weapon attachments and enhanecd abilities". There's also something called 'SkillSync', which apparently allows players to share their "cyber-abilities" on the field to create "devastating combinations".

While the game won't launch until 2016, a closed beta phase will operate from October 1-4. You can register your interest for that over here. The below trailer shows some of the game in action.