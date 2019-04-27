Firmament, from Myst developers, gets fully funded on Kickstarter

It was looking touch-and-go for Firmament, the next game from the creators of Myst, when it headed into the final stretch of its Kickstarter campaign $350,000 short of its funding goal. But thanks to a late push it got over the line—and then some, with fans backing it to the tune of $1.43 million.

The campaign has now finished, but the team at Cyan say they're "looking into ways" to allow more people to back the game's development, and that they'll have more information next week.

Firmament is a steampunk adventure game that will release both VR and non-VR versions. You'll work with an AI companion to "solve challenges together and begin to understand the epic nature of what lies ahead"—you can check out some footage of the player pulling levers and directing their companion robot into sockets in the video below. The development team is keeping quiet on the nature of the story for now.