Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn 'Defenders of Eorzea' update launches today

What more could you want from a major Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn update than Chocobo raising? A lot apparently, because update 2.3 for Square Enix's well-received MMO reboot is teeming with new content. Dungeons, questlines, bosses and new game modes abound. Chief among the additions is a new three-faction PVP mode called Frontline, which allows 72 players to brawl head-to-head in the region of Carteneau. That won't be confusing at all.

Here's the list of new additions, with a video explaining it all at the bottom:

- Primal Battle Hard/Extreme Mode: Ramuh

- New Dungeons: Hullbreaker Isle, Stone Vigil (Hard Mode), Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard Mode)

- New Crafting Skill: Desynthesis

- The Hunt

- Frontline: Three-faction PvP

- Continuation of the Crystal Tower

- New Main Story and Side Quests

- Chocobo Raising

- Housing (Private Chambers)