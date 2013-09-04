Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn producer apologizes for server issues

If you've booted up Square's do-over of Final Fantasy XIV, chances are you're running into the bane of all MMOs—server issues. It can be baffling as to why we run into same issue with every new MMO, but Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn's producer, Naoki Yoshida, brought answers along with his apologies.

The first iteration of Final Fantasy XIV didn't do so hot sales-wise, and Yoshida expected a small pool of initial players that he hoped would gradually grow over the weeks and months. Unfortunately for FF XIV's larger-than-expected player base, that means there simply aren't enough servers to go around. Simply put, A Realm Reborn's launch was too successful and now the MMO is rife with login restrictions to ensure it's stable enough for the few who managed to squeeze in. Yoshida blames himself for the blunder.

“The fact that we had to implement these restrictions is a direct result of my inaccurate sales and login estimates, and as producer, I must accept complete responsibility for this misstep,” Yoshida said on Square Enix's forums . “Each and every player who has been affected has my deepest apologies.”

Yoshida went on to say his team has obtained more servers and is running some internal tests before unleashing them upon the masses. The team's also optimizing the party management servers to minimize server load and further stabilize A Realm Reborn's various worlds. Yoshida says he expects both projects to be finished early next week.

Yoshida said he's looking into possible ways to repay players who're still anxiously tapping their feet in the server queues. The producer saw extending A Realm Reborn's free trial period as a possible reward, though nothing's set in stone. Yoshida said he'd have more details on possible rewards in the near future.