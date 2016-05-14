Final Fantasy X, X-2 modded to support mixing Japanese audio and English text

Square Enix’s HD remaster of Final Fantasy X and X-2 launched on Steam this week with dual language support, but one little wrinkle: it doesn’t let you mix the Japanese audio with English subtitles, and vice versa. Good news: modders have already solved the problem.

Modder Kaldaien, whose name you may recognize from his Tales of Symphonia mod , has released a small patch for FFX/X-2 that fixes a DPI scaling issue, hides the mouse cursor for controller users, and lets you mix and match languages. It’s called Untitled Project X .

Installation is dead simple: grab the latest release from Github and unzip it in your Steam install directory. To edit your language settings, open up the UnX.ini file in Notepad. By default, it should say “jp” in the ini file, giving you Japanese audio. Make sure to set the language to English in the official launcher if you want English menus and subtitles!