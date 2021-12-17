Which Tifa outfit should you choose in Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

Wondering which Tifa outfit to choose in Final Fantasy 7 Remake? This decision comes during the third chapter, and it's a question posed to Cloud with three possible responses. As with many decisions in the game, it's not easy to tell if it'll affect things later on, so it's always good to check.

One of the first choices you'll face is how long to set the timer in Chapter One, and there will be plenty more sprinkled throughout the game. Just be aware that there are light spoilers below, so tread carefully. So, if you're ready to get stuck into Tifa's wardrobe dilemma, here's what you need to know about the FF7 Remake Tifa outfit choice, and its consequences.

FF7 Remake Tifa outfit choice: Which should you choose?

Tifa suggests a night on the town with Cloud in Chapter Three, and you're given three options for the style of outfit you think would suit her.

The Tifa outfit choices are:

Something mature.

Something…sporty?

Something exotic?

Whichever outfit you pick doesn't impact the story in any way, but it will determine the outfit Tifa wears in Chapter Nine. The 'date' the outfit is chosen for doesn't actually go ahead because far more pressing stuff comes up, so you'll have to wait a while to see the results of your decision.

The video above gives you a good look at the three outfits each option leads to, so you can make a more informed decision on how you want Tifa to look later on.