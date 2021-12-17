How long to set the timer in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

You have to choose to set the timer for 20 or 30 minutes in the first chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It's not an easy decision to make, especially when you're unsure of the consequences of failure or whether or not picking the safer option will make any difference in rewards.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has finally arrived on PC, and if you're a fan of the original, you're probably keen to jump in to see how the remake holds up. You'll have plenty of decisions to make throughout your playthrough, and if you're stuck on the Chapter One choice, I'm here to help you out. Here's what you need to know about the bomb timer in FF7 Remake.

FF7 Remake timer: Should you set it for 20 or 30 minutes?

When you reach the reactor in the first chapter, you'll need to decide on a timer for the bomb—either 20 or 30 minutes. You need to leave yourself enough time to escape the facility, so you might be tempted to go with the longer option. But what if you miss out on some sort of reward for getting out in a shorter amount of time?

The good news is that choosing either option for the timer doesn't affect the outcome. Barret's dialogue will change when you initially select the time, but other than that, nothing else is affected.

Barret's dialogue:

20 minutes: "Pretty cocky, ain'tcha?"

The timer won't start until after you've defeated the Scorpion Sentinel boss, and both options will give you plenty of time to get out of the reactor to safety.