Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to PC

Square Enix took its time, but it's finally announced Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC at The Game Awards on Thursday. And it's coming really soon: December 16th on the Epic Games Store.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PC release has been a long time coming. It first released as a timed exclusive on PS4 in April 2020, which made a PC release seem likely a year later. But April 2021 came and went, and then Square Enix released another timed PlayStation exclusive in June of this year, FF7 Remake Intergrade, with some graphical updates and a new chapter starring Yuffie.

Six months later, that exclusivity deal must finally be up, because FF7 Remake is hitting PC. Of course, as with Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts PC releases, there's another exclusive at play here. You'll only find FF7 Remake on the Epic Games Store, at least for now.

If you haven't been following FF7 Remake, here's Square Enix's official description of what it added in Intergrade:

"In FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions. This adventure brings new perspective to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake story that cannot be missed."

The Epic Games Store page doesn't appear to be live yet, but expect to see it soon.