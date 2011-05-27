Fifa 12 screenshots released, PC won't get "impact engine"

The first official trailer for Fifa 12 shows off the "impact engine," a new physics system designed to render collisions and injuries with incredible accuracy, improving the realism of tackling, and making the game look more believable. Sadly it looks as though Fifa 12 will be lagging behind consoles yet again because, as Eurogamer report "the Impact Engine will only power the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game."

It took a long time for the PC version of previous Fifa games to finally get the upgraded engine first introduced on consoles. Though it wasn't on a par with the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions, Significant improvements were made in Fifa 11. It looks as though PC will get a second rate version of the footballing sim again this year. EA have also released some new Fifa 12 screens. You'll find them embedded belatedly below.