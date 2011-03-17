Fez PAX footage boggles the mind

If you've never heard of Fez, welcome to Fez. This wonderful indie platformer has been in development forever, but got a good showing recently at PAX. The video above gives a good overview of the game's hybrid 2D/3D approach to plaforming, as well as providing a healthy dose of the game's endearing atmosphere. Fez is being made by two men who call themselves Polytron . They haven't announced any solid release plans yet, but they say that the game is nearly finished. Here's hoping they decide to bring it to PC as soon as possible.