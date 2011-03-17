If you've never heard of Fez, welcome to Fez. This wonderful indie platformer has been in development forever, but got a good showing recently at PAX. The video above gives a good overview of the game's hybrid 2D/3D approach to plaforming, as well as providing a healthy dose of the game's endearing atmosphere. Fez is being made by two men who call themselves Polytron . They haven't announced any solid release plans yet, but they say that the game is nearly finished. Here's hoping they decide to bring it to PC as soon as possible.
Fez PAX footage boggles the mind
See comments