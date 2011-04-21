Fate of the World getting Earth Day expansion

Fate of the World will be getting two new missions to celebrate Earth Day on April 21. The missions will include an introductory mission for new players called "Oil Fix It," and another mission described as "a unique scenario that allows them to approach Fate of the World a new way." The game will also be on sale at a discounted price that week as well. Read our Fate of the World review for more info on the game. You can buy Fate of the World now from the Fate of the World site and Steam .