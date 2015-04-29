Far Cry development team pledges up to $100,000 to aid Nepal

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal over the weekend killed more than 5000 people, displaced thousands more, and left the government struggling to cope with the aftermath. Aid efforts have been pouring in from around the world, and earlier today the Far Cry development team announced that it would take part, pledging to match up to $100,000 in donations to the Canadian Red Cross.

"Having spent the last few years working on Far Cry 4, a game heavily inspired by Nepal and its people, it is with heavy hearts that the Far Cry family pulls together to raise money for the Canadian Red Cross, who are mobilizing their traveling hospital team to Kathmandu to offer support and medical assistance," the Far Cry donation page states. "The Far Cry team will match donations up to the first $100,000. Thanks for your generosity and please, spread the word."

Tweets from both the official Far Cry and Ubisoft Twitter accounts confirmed that the campaign was legitimate.

At last look, the campaign had raised a little over $4500 in donations, so there's a long way to go before the ceiling is hit. And whether you like Ubisoft or hate it, this is absolutely an effort worth supporting: $100,000 may not mean much to a big corporation, but for survivors in immediate need of food, water, shelter, and medical aid, it can do a tremendous amount of good.