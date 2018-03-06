Far Cry 5 season pass trailer teases Blood Dragon-style post-launch adventures

Ubisoft said in early February that the Far Cry 5 season pass will include three separate stories: One about zombies, one about Martians, and one about a guerrilla conflict in Southeast Asia that killed more than one million people. (Time travel is actually the theme there, but the real-world trappings feel a little out of place amidst the full-on fictional settings of the other two.)

In case there was any doubt, the callback to Far Cry: Blood Dragon that opens the new post-launch trailer makes it clear that, lingering scars of futile geopolitical endeavors notwithstanding, none of this is meant to be taken too seriously. Instead, it appears to be a trio of "Mark IV Style" takes on action flick tropes: Rescuing long-forgotten POWs, dropping the hammer on hostile space bugs, and fighting for survival against hordes of undead. In fact, the Dead Living Zombies chapter is built around the idea of individual scenarios created by a B-movie director.

The trailer also gets into Ubisoft's post-launch plans for the core game itself, which will include the Far Cry 5 Arcade, with "endless" maps—some of them coming from players by way of the included Far Cry 5 map editor—and regularly updated challenges in solo, co-op, and PvP modes, plus Live Events with goals that will unlock rewards including outfits and weapons.

Far Cry 5 comes out on March 27. It will include a bear named Cheeseburger.