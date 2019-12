Ubisoft kicked off its E3 2014 press conference with the first five minutes of the upcoming Far Cry 4 , and then showed us some of its new cooperative action in a lengthy gameplay video. We've played it, and PC Gamer Editor-in-chief Evan Lahti spoke to Ubisoft's Alex Hutchinson at the event about what the developer is adding to its successful FPS formula.

