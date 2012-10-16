Far Cry 3 mod makes Minecraft even more awesome

In a crossover that's almost as weirdly amazing as Archie meeting The Punisher , Ubisoft has announced the creation of a map and texture pack for Minecraft inspired by Far Cry 3. Modded by Michael Lambert (Sacr3, creator of Newcraft City), a well-known Minecraft enthusiast, with artists Axel Janssen and Yohann Delcourt responsible for the textures, the add-on pack will be released for free via the official Far Cry website on October 26.

Ubisoft claims the pack will let you explore and survive the Minecraft experience through the warped lens of Far Cry 3, with modifications to all aspects of the original game, including environments, weapons, and tools. It will feature key Far Cry 3 locations and characters, including Vaas, Jason, and Citra, all completely redesigned in Minecraft style. The new map will also feature over 50 Easter Eggs hidden throughout the islands. And, of course, Far Cry 3 itself will be released on December 4.

Now that the indie/retail crossover dam has been gnawed through, what other games would you like to see Minecraft-ized?