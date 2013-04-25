Popular

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon walkthrough shows lasers, lizards and luminescence

Blood Dragon

A static-filled cartoon depicting the post-post-apocalyptic wastes left in the aftermath of Vietnam 2? A cheesy live-action trailer detailing the neon war between man and android? Nope, this time Ubisoft have taken the bold move of just showing a chunk of the game they're promoting. Here's 8 minutes of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon's creative director Dean Evans talking you through the game's laser-weapons, glowing beasties and cheeky euphemisms.

Given such an unbroken run of footage, you can see how they've warped and twisted the Far Cry 3 DNA. Base infiltration, animal behaviour, side-missions and dynamic open-world encounters are all familiar, but run through an 80s-inspired futurism filter of ridiculous machismo and over-the-top violence. Basically, it looks like they've isolated Far Cry 3's best bits, and pumped them full of silliness. It sounds great.

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is out May 1st.

