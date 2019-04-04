Fallout 76's hottest nightclub is the Brahmin Disco

Last we checked on Fallout 76 player Vault101manguy, he had built a murder maze filled with fake doors and one furious Deathclaw, and was busy luring unsuspecting players into it to see if they could get out alive. How do you follow up on a masterstroke like that? By building a disco filled with dead, gyrating Brahmin.

Naturally.

What's a Brahmin disco? If Stefon from Saturday Night Live were to describe it, he'd probably say it's got everything: dead mutated cows, flashing traffic lights, powered tesla arc traps, Dan Cortese...

Basically, it's that thing where a creative Fallout 76 player does something bizarre and creative and posts it on Reddit. Check out the Brahmin Disco in his video below, and yes, you'll want to turn the sound up.