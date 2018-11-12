Fallout 76 will get new Vaults, quests, and faction-based PvP in future updates

Fallout 76 will finally go live later this week—check out the full launch schedule if you want to be there when the flag drops—but there's a lot still to be done after that happens. In a "Launch and Beyond" message posted today, Bethesda Games Studios hinted at what it's got planned for the post-release future.

"Creating a new style of game has taken the best from not just our own producers, programmers, artists and designers—but great efforts from across the company. Special thanks to our friends at ZeniMax Online, id and Arkane who helped us. And thanks to everyone in publishing, IT, Bethesda.Net, Customer Service, Admin and our incredible partners in QA," the studio wrote.

"And this is just the beginning. We have an incredible list of updates we’ve begun work on—from C.A.M.P. building improvements, new quests and events, new Vaults opening, character respecing, a faction-based PvP system, and much more."

It's good to hear that more content is coming, although I think that was to be expected—you don't fire and forget a live game, after all. But what I'd really like to hear is that the PC version is going to get the attention it deserves: As Chris pointed out in his recent preview, the Fallout 76 beta "was full of good stories" but the PC version was lacking several features, like an FOV slider, uncapped framerate, and ultrawide support, that should be standard by now.

Hopefully all of that will be added in the relatively near future, but given that Bethesda has said that it wants to create "a consistent experience" regardless of platform, it's possible that it just won't happen.

If you just can't wait to get started in the post-nuclear world of Fallout 76, you can get a head start on building your character with this ever-so-handy character build planner.