Fallout 76 roadmap includes the first Vault raid and a new battle royale arena

(Image credit: Bethesda)

At QuakeCon 2019, Bethesda unveiled its Fallout 76 roadmap for the coming months. With Wild Appalachia wrapped up, we can look ahead to a lot of big changes on the horizon, like a new map for battle royale mode, 4-player raids, seasonal events, and of course, Wastelanders, which will add human NPCs and branching conversations to the game for the first time.

And while it doesn't appear on the roadmap, we're told Fallout 76 private servers will be coming soon, too.

There's a lot to cover on the updated Fallout 76 roadmap, so let's break it down.

August

(Image credit: Bethesda)

August 13 | Choose your perks

In Nuclear Winter, Fallout 76's battle royale mode, you'll be able to trade in duplicate perks and add something new to your perk card deck.

August 20 | Vault 94 mission, display cases

Raids are coming to Fallout 76, at long last. The first raids will take place in Vault 94, and they're designed for four players—though you're certainly welcome to try them with smaller groups, or even solo. Vault 94's experiment was to see what happens "when a society's ideals become reality." We don't know what that means yet, but something tells me things got ugly in there.

Display cases will also become available for your camp, so you can show off your favorite loot to visitors.

September

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Nuclear Winter: Morgantown map

We don't have dates for September's updates yet, but we know a new map will arrive for Nuclear Winter, Fallout 76's battle royale mode. We got a little look during QuakeCon, and this time the ring of fire will close in around the Morgantown area.

Event Improvements

Improvements to the server-wide event system are in the works, including "new performance-based reward rules, free fast travel to event locations, more informative event previews on the map, and more."

Legendary Vendor sales

New discounts and legendary items will arrive at the Purveyor, plus special deals offered on a weekly basis.

November

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Wastelanders expansion

Human NPCs and companions, new factions and sub-factions, new quests and storylines, and branching dialogue. Whew! It's gonna be a big update and could drastically change Fallout 76 as we know it. We've got a running list of what we know so far about Wastelanders here. There's no solid date yet, but it's targeted for November.

We'll update the roadmap as new information and dates are revealed.