Fallout 4's Nuka-World DLC will let you live out your dreams of being a raider

It's always bugged me that raiders in the Fallout 4 universe attack me on sight. No matter the situation, even if I'm dressed head-to-toe in their dirty, rusty armor, even if I'm essentially playing the game as raider scum—or at the very least a raider jerk—their only reaction to me is to immediately open fire. Rushing into combat against everyone you meet is a terrible recruitment tool. I'm filthy and angry, too, guys. Why can't I join your filthy, angry club?

That sounds like it may change in Fallout 4's upcoming Nuka-World DLC. The Steam store page is now live, and here's how it's described:

"Take a trip to Nuka-World, a vast amusement park now a lawless city of Raiders. Explore an all-new region with an open wasteland and park zones like Safari Adventure, Dry Rock Gulch, Kiddie Kingdom, and the Galactic Zone. Lead lethal gangs of Raiders and use them to conquer settlements, bending the Commonwealth to your will."

To which I say: rah. My dreams of being a raider, a legit raider, with real raider pals, might just come true. I'm hoping it won't simply be contained to the new region but spread game-wide, so I can be a raider all over the damn place. Maybe I can even attack all those settlements I spent hours building.

Nuka-World is $20 (oof), though it's included in the Season Pass if you bought one. We're told it's due out in August (though the store page says July, which I believe is incorrect). The Contraptions Workshop (coming June 21) and Vault-Tec Workshop (July) are also up as part of the Season Pass, or they can be bought individually for $5 each.