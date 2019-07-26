Fallout 4 modders make Preston Garvey six inches tall and give him a chipmunk voice

Poor Preston Garvey. He's not really a bad fellow, it's just that his insatiable settlement fetish makes him the target for a lot of mockery and memes. The latest indignity heaped upon this Fallout 4 follower is a mod called Small Preston, which shrinks the notorious Commonwealth Minuteman to roughly 10% of his normal size. He's so small! And yet he still needs your help with another settlement!

I should quickly point out that the modder isn't just picking on Preston, as Brotherhood of Steel cheerleader Paladin Danse can also be made very small with this mod. And, the mod even includes an optional file that makes the player 50% smaller as well. But Tiny Garvey is far more amusing to me than Tiny Danse or Tiny Me.

Just look how wee Preston is!

In fact, after installing the mod I had a bit of trouble finding Preston—for two reasons. First, I couldn't remember where I'd left him, but even after turning on the VIP tracker (the computer that marks your followers on your HUD) I still couldn't find him. Because he's small! So very, very small. I eventually spotted him strolling around the garden at my Sanctuary settlement, dwarfed by the melon crop. Frankly, he's hard to see even when you know exactly where he is.

If you want to take things a step further than I did, you can give Preston a voice befitting his newfound size. In the discussion posts for the Small Preston mod, a Nexus Mods member stated they would only endorse the mod if Preston's voice was "that of a chipmunk for 100% immersion." Another modder quickly jumped in and made that a reality with the High Pitch Voice for Small Preston mod. It does what you'd expect, to the majority of the 2,421 lines of dialogue Garvey has.

Enjoy a few more pictures of Tiny Preston, a few from me and a few from the Small Preston mod page on Nexus Mods. For obvious reasons, you may need to view them full-size.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

(Image credit: Bethesda)

(Image credit: Bethesda)

(Image credit: Bethesda)