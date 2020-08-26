Popular

Fall Guys sells 7 million copies on Steam

That's a lot of Falls, Guy.

Fall Guys has sold 7 million copies on Steam, publisher Devolver Digital announced today on Twitter. The (mostly) non-violent take on battle royale was already Devolver Digital's biggest launch ever, but that was weeks ago at this point. 

Developer Mediatonic is well-established, having published quite a few games over the years, but it's pretty safe to say that Fall Guys is also its most successful game. 

We've seen a lot of positive reactions to Fall Guys here at PC Gamer, and our staff is pretty obsessed too. We were inspired to do things like rank every Fall Guys game mode and do a pseudo-sociological study on the types of Fall Guys. Our review called Fall Guys "an exceedingly cute yet still occasionally tense party royale." 

