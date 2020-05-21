F1 2020 gameplay video shows Monaco with a 'visual uplift'

Whenever I dip into a new F1 game I'll always jump straight into Monaco: not because I love its treacherous twists and turns, but because it's always the most visually impressive and varied track, with a lot more to look at than grey tarmac and blue sky. In the most recent F1 2020 gameplay video above (and also the most substantial one), we see a Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri going pedal-to-the-metal around the sea side circuit.

It's definitely more impressive than my first exposure to Monaco, which was in F1 Grand Prix 2 (this video shows that it looked pretty good even in 1996). But I've raced this tricky bastard in what feels like dozens of racing games: the Gran Turismo games, the Project Cars games, and probably others.

The F1 2020 release date is July 10. Andy played a demo of 2020 last week, and wrote about how the instalment's career mode introduces some distinctly RPG-esque features. There's also a new accessible handling mode, which sounds great if you want a carefree bash in high speed vehicles.